Brazil vs Bolivia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in your country

Brazil begin their journey towards the 2026 World Cup on Friday, September 8, when they welcome Bolivia to Estadio Estadual Jornalista Edgar Augusto Proença in Belem on Matchday 1 of the Conmebol Qualifiers.

Following a disappointing campaign in Qatar, La Verdeamarela aim to turn the page fast. After being linked with Carlo Ancelotti for monhts, the Brazilian FA (CBF) ended up hiring Fernando Diniz, who is simultaneously in charge of Fluminense.

Brazil go into this match with notable absences such as Vinicius Junior and Eder Militao, while Neymar is still questionable. Even so, they are expected to get the job done against La Verde at home.

Brazil vs. Bolivia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:45 PM

Australia: 10:45 AM (Saturday)

Bangladesh: 6:45 AM (Saturday)

Belgium: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Brazil: 9:45 PM

Canada: 8:45 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Denmark: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Egypt: 3:45 AM (Saturday)

France: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Germany: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Ghana: 12:45 AM (Saturday)

Greece: 3:45 AM (Saturday)

India: 6:15 AM (Saturday)

Indonesia: 8:45 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 1:45 AM (Saturday)

Israel: 3:45 AM (Saturday)

Italy: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Jamaica: 7:45 PM

Kenya: 3:45 AM (Saturday)

Malaysia: 8:45 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 6:45 PM

Morocco: 1:45 AM (Saturday)

Netherlands: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

New Zealand: 12:45 PM (Saturday)

Nigeria: 1:45 AM (Saturday)

Norway: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Philippines: 8:45 AM (Saturday)

Poland: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Portugal: 1:45 AM (Saturday)

Saudi Arabia: 3:45 AM (Saturday)

Serbia: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Singapore: 8:45 AM (Saturday)

South Africa: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Spain: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Sweden: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Switzerland: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

UAE: 4:45 AM (Saturday)

UK: 1:45 AM (Saturday)

United States: 8:45 PM (ET)

How to Watch Brazil vs. Bolivia in your Country

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports 2

Bolivia: FBF Play

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Globo

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Israel: Sport 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, ViX