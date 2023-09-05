One of the big surprises in terms of absences among the South American teams has been that of Vinicius Jr., the star of Real Madrid and surely the most complete player that the Brazilian national team now has. Here we tell you the reasons for his absence.

Vinicius Jr is unquestionably one of the most influential players, not only within his current team, Real Madrid, but also in all of European soccer. Since joining the “Merengue” squad, he has secured a prominent role and become a crucial contributor to their attacking prowess.

At just 23 years old, Vinicius Jr is not only a key figure in the present of soccer but also holds immense promise for the future. Brazilian fans place great trust in him to help secure another World Cup victory, a tournament in which they boast the most championships.

Why Vinicius Jr. was left out of the Brazil squad?

The Brazilian won’t be available to represent his national team in the first two Matchdays of the qualifiers due to a confirmed muscle injury in the posterior region of his right thigh. This information was officially communicated by the Brazilian Soccer Confederation (CBF) on their social media platforms.