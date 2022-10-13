Brazil and the USWNT will clash at the Kalinga Stadium on Matchday 2 of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Brazil vs USWNT: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free U17 Women’s World Cup 2022

Brazil will host the USWNT at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Matchday 2 in Group A of the 2022 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Group Stage. Here you will find when and how to watch this U17 International women's soccer match or live stream free in the US. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

In the only fixture so far, Brazil have won against Morocco 1-0. Thus, the Seleção currently sit in second place on the Group A table with three points.

Meanwhile, the American players have won against India 8-0 in their first fixture in this tournament. The Stars and Stripes are placed on top of the Group A table with three points won so far as well.

Brazil vs USWNT: Date

The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Group A Matchday 2 game between Brazil and USWNT will be played on Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Brazil vs USWNT: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Brazil vs USWNT for U17 Women’s World Cup 2022

The game to be played between Brazil and the United States on the second matchday of the 2022 Women’s U17 World Cup will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include Foxsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.