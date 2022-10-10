Though Neymar has been at PSG since 2017, word on the street was that he considered returning to Barcelona only two years later. Recently, a fellow Brazilian legend admitted that rumor was true.

In a shocking turn of events, Neymar decided to leave Barcelona in the summer of 2017. The Brazilian was in the prime of his career, being part of a mighty offensive trio alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. However, PSG made an offer too good to refuse.

While the Ligue 1 club handed Barca $244 million, making Neymar the most expensive signing in history, Paris Saint-Germain also made the winger the team's face. He had a warm welcome in the French capital, received the No. 10 shirt while also getting a huge paycheck.

Even so, things haven't gone exactly as expected. Neymar was struck by injuries, and most importantly, he couldn't lead PSG to a coveted UEFA Champions League title. It's been said that he considered going back to the Camp Nou in 2019, something that fellow Brazilian Kaka recently confirmed.

Kaka reveals Neymar wanted to go back to Barcelona

“We’re close friends. I spoke a lot with Neymar and of course he had a bad time at PSG the year he wanted to return to Barcelona," Kaka told Bein Sports, via Diario As. However, the Brazilian legend claimed that's part of the past now.

“Today he’s happy. He thinks about the long-term project at PSG. Year after year the team gets stronger, they’re building more cohesion to win something really important like the Champions League, and he’s happy in Paris and at PSG.”

It would make sense if Neymar reconsidered his future at the Parc des Princes by then. Though he was excited at the time of moving to France, he later realized that the league wasn't as popular as LaLiga and that he couldn't succeed in Europe on his own.

However, the outlook is different now. Paris Saint-Germain may have yet to win the Champions League, but Neymar has Lionel Messi as a teammate again and things on the pitch are going much better.