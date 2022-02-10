Everyone could be a victim and this time it was PSG and Brazil superstar Neymar whose bank accounts in Brazil were hacked into and he was relieved of more than $40,000. Now Sao Paulo police have identified the man and have arrested him on "for defrauding bank clients” charges.

The man, only 20-years-old is reported to have worked for the bank where Neymar and his father have accounts. While police did not give Neymar’s name to the press the officer in charge of the investigation later did to Brazilian television.

Many have asked how could a bank employee simply disappear funds from one of the bank's main account holders? While the press has dubbed the 20-year-old bank employee a “hacker” it was more of a low-tech way to access the accounts.

How did hacker steal funds from Neymar’s bank accounts?

According to Fabio Pinheiro Lopes, the man in charge of the case, the employee stole small amounts of money from various famous people, in which Neymar was one of those victims. He got the passwords of the accounts from one of his co-workers.

"These people didn't notice. He made [a transfer] of 10,000 reais [$1,912.59], then another of 10,000, then 20,000, and then 50,0000 and the total came to 200,000… When they discovered, they called the bank. The bank reimbursed the victims and investigated who was behind it," Lopes said.