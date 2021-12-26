Manchester City, the current leaders with 47 points, will face Brentford for matchday 19 of the Premier League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this La Liga game in the US.

The current leaders of the Premier League look to continue to maintain their leadership when they face Brentford for this matchday 20 of the PL. Manchester City are having a very good season: in 19 games they have won 15 times, tied in 2 and lost in another two. They currently have 47 points, six more than the second Liverpool and Chelsea.

On the side of Brentford, recently promoted after 74 years, their season in the Premier League is being very good: they remain far from relegation positions to the second division for now, that is, they are achieving the goal of the beginning of the season which is to preserve the category. And of course, seek to continue obtaining points so as not to have to suffer with relegation.

Brentford vs Manchester City: Date

The game to be played by Manchester City (trying to preserve the absolute leadership of the Premier League) and Brentford (seeking to get the most points to get away from the relegation zone to the second division), will be played this Wednesday, December 29 in the Etihad Stadium at 3:15 PM (ET).

Brentford vs Manchester City: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Brentford vs Manchester City

This game for the matchday 20 of the Premier League between the leader Manchester City and Brentford (which seeks to continue adding to remain in the highest category of English football) will be broadcast on Fubo TV (free trial) in the United States. Other options: UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, NBCSN.

