Where to watch Panama vs Costa Rica live for free in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Panama face Costa Rica in the second leg of the League A quarterfinals in the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League.

Panama will take on Costa Rica in the second leg of the League A quarterfinals of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League. For USA fans eager to catch every moment, essential match details—including date, kickoff time, and live streaming options—are readily available here to ensure no action is missed.



Panama edged Costa Rica 1-0 in the first leg of their Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal matchup, continuing their recent dominance in the regional rivalry. The Panamanians will now return home with the advantage and look to capitalize on their strong form in their home.

Costa Rica, however, remains hopeful of a comeback, as the slim one-goal deficit leaves the tie wide open. The Ticos know they’ll need a strong showing in Panama to reverse the result and keep their Nations League hopes alive.

When will the Panama vs Costa Rica match be played?

Panama face off against Costa Rica in the second leg League A quarterfinal of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League on Monday, November 18. The match is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Manfred Ugalde of Costa Rica – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Panama vs Costa Rica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to Panama vs Costa Rica in the USA

The 2024/2025 Concacaf Nations League match between Panama and Costa Rica is available for free streaming in the USA on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a 30-day free trial.

To access the game, you must subscribe to Paramount+ (with a 7-day free trial) through Amazon Prime Video. Other streaming options include CBS Sports Golazo Network.