Manchester City, the leader of this 2021/2022 Premier League season, will face Brentford for matchday 20. Here you can find everything you need to know about this PL game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch in the US and Canada.

With 47 points from 19 games, Manchester City is the only leader in the Premier league, and plans to remain so when it visits Brentford this Wednesday, December 29 at 3:15 PM (ET). Here you will find all the information about this Premier Leaguegame, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this EPL match. You can watch it in the United States on Fubo TV (free trial), and in DAZN if you are in Canada.

Manchester City is at the top of the standings and plans to stay there. For now they received the good news that one of their pursuers, Liverpool, unexpectedly lost to Leicester City 1-0, so if they won they would be taking 9 points away from the "Reds" (and also Chelsea if they lose their game to Brighton, which seems to be difficult).

On the side of Brentford, a campaign more than acceptable is being carried out by this team that returned to the top division of England after 74 years. With 20 points, they are 9 points above Burnley, the last team in the relegation zone to the Second Division. However, they should not be careless and get as many points as possible, because in a couple of games they could go back to the red zone.

Brentford vs Manchester City: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Time: 3:15 PM

Location: Brentford Community Stadium, West London, England

Live Stream in US: Fubo TV

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Brentford vs Manchester City: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

Brentford vs Manchester City: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Given Brentoford's long absence from the first division, it is not surprising that few Premier League games are recorded between this team and Manchester City. There are barely 13 matches between the two. The statistics are quite even: 7 victories for "The citizens" against 5 for Brentford and equalized in 1 opportunity.

How to watch or live stream Brentford vs Manchester City in the US and Canada

This game for the matchday 20 of the Premier League between the leader Manchester City and Brentford will be broadcast on Fubo TV (free trial) in the United States, and DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options (for US): UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, NBCSN.

Brentford vs Manchester City: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Manchester City are (and by wide difference) the favorite with -650 odds, while Brentford have +1600. A tie would finish in a +750 payout.

*Odds vis DraftKings