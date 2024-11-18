49ers News: Nick Bosa makes something clear after tough loss to Seahawks

The talented defensive end for the San Francisco 49ers, Nick Bosa, knows that the loss to the Seattle Seahawks is a tough blow, but the team still believes they can make it to the playoffs.

The painful and unexpected loss of the San Francisco 49ers to divisional rival Seattle Seahawks certainly left many stunned. Led by Brock Purdy, the 49ers couldn’t gain the upper hand in a closely contested matchup and ultimately walked away empty-handed. Despite the situation, it was Nick Bosa himself who made it clear how he and the team felt after the defeat.

At the end of Week 11, both teams, curiously, finished with the same record: five wins and five losses. Kyle Shanahan’s squad lost the chance to reach six victories, which, at this point in the season, would have been a significant advantage for the Bay Area team.

Nick Bosa, one of the key leaders of the San Francisco defense, remained optimistic despite the loss. In his post-game conversation with the media, he made it clear that they haven’t thrown in the towel yet and still have a long way to go.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s kind of hard to think about the big picture right now, but we have a lot of games left,” Bosa told reporters postgame. “All we got to do is get in the dance, and I definitely still have confidence.”

Advertisement

Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers is introduced before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Advertisement

Next week, the 49ers will travel to Wisconsin to face none other than the Green Bay Packers at the always challenging Lambeau Field, with all that comes with it. A victory is crucial to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Aaron Rodgers sends strong message to the Jets about his future

Brock Purdy knows that taking it week by week is key to the 49ers’ success

Undoubtedly, the loss to divisional rival Seattle Seahawks left many in San Francisco stunned, including the talented quarterback Brock Purdy. However, the former Iowa player knows that from now on, they must focus week by week and not look beyond Green Bay if they want to achieve success.

“I think that’s our mindset for sure is to win every single game,” Purdy detailed during his press conference after the game. “You got to do it one at a time. You can’t look too far ahead. Up next is Green Bay, and we have to be all in on that and not look up. We just have to look down and do our jobs — get better as a unit. We just got to find a way to win.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Purdy’s performance in the game against Seattle wasn’t one of his best since arriving in the NFL, but his talent is more than enough to overcome the situation and continue leading his team to victories.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during warmups before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Advertisement

Kyle Shanahan laments the missed opportunities

Kyle Shanahan, the leader of the team off the field, was left stunned after the loss and made it clear how frustrated he was for squandering too many opportunities to close out the game and secure the win.

Advertisement

“We had every opportunity to run away with that and put it away,” Shanahan told reporters. “I thought the defense did a bunch of that, especially getting that turnover in the third quarter. Felt really good about going in and scoring, and we couldn’t overcome the penalties. It happened on two of our drives — that cost us points at the end of the second [quarter] and also in the beginning of the third quarter.”

Advertisement

Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

What’s next for the San Francisco 49ers?

With the goal of bouncing back as soon as possible and getting back on the winning track, here are the upcoming matchups the San Francisco 49ers will face as they look to rack up victories heading into the final stretch of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement