In a game valid for the Matchday 17 of the 2021/2022 Premier League season, Brentford and Manchester United will face each other at the Brentford Community Stadium. Here you will find all the information about this EPL game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free. It will be broadcast live on DAZN in Canada.

Manchester United is having a very disappointing season. The expectations generated by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo were much greater than what the "Red Devils" have achieved so far. In fact, if the Premier League ended at this time, United would not even be qualifying for an international tournament. The goal now for them will be to get closer to the classification zone for the Cups.

On the Brentoford side, they are putting on a respectable performance in their first Premier League season in 74 years. Although at the moment they are far from the relegation zone to the second division (they have 10 points more than Norwich City, the last one that would be losing the category), the "Bees" must not neglect and obtain as many points as possible.

Brentford vs Manchester United: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford, West London, England

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Brentford vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Brentford vs Manchester United: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Contrary to what one might think, the statistics throughout history between these two teams are very close. In total they have played 14 times with 6 wins for Manchester United, 5 for Brentford and 3 draws. It will be the first game between the two in the Premier League after 75 years. The last one was played on April 12, 1947 with a result of 0-0.

How to watch or live stream Brentford vs Manchester United in the US and Canada

This game valid for the Matchday 24 of this 2021/2022 Premier League season between Brentford and Manchester United, can be seen in the United States on: Peacock, SiriusXM FC. If you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

Brentford vs Manchester United: Predictions and odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Manchester United are the favorite with -125 odds, while Brentford have +350. A tie would finish in a +285 payout.

DraftKings Brentford +350 Tie +285 Manchester United -125

*Odds via DraftKings