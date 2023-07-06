Brighton knows how-to do-good business, their recent strategy in the transfer market is proof of that being able to sell Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool for £35 million and a total of £55 million including add-on fees.

Now it’s Chelsea who are chasing one of their best players, Ecuadorian Moises Caicedo, who has been a smash hit in the Premier League. The Ecuadorian can play various positions as a defensive midfielder and is considered one of the best at his position in England.

The 21-year-old star is reported by 90min to be valued at a whopping £100 million. Caicedo is reported to have no issues with personal terms and is keen on a deal to move to Chelsea.

Chelsea has been selling many of their players as they open up the books, with USMNT star Christian Pulisic on the verge of a transfer to AC Milan. Caicedo would slot in a midfield that already boasts Enzo Fernández, who was brought in on a mega fee.

Caicedo has a contract at Brighton until 2027, and with no real rush can sit back and wait for the best offer, Chelsea will have to sign at least one midfielder with the possible loss of Pulisic and the losses of Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N’Golo Kante.