Orla Melissa Sloan was found guilty by a British court for stalking three known soccer players of the Premier League. The players in question were Chelsea’s Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell, and Brighton’s Billy Gilmour.

The stalking began after Mount, who admitted to sleeping with Sloan, stopped answering her text messages. The 21-year-old Instagram influencer began to write to the Chelsea star obsessively and eventually when blocked continued to harass the player by using different phone numbers.

Mount had admitted he was worried that Sloan might show up to the club’s training ground. Afterward, Sloan began to message Billy Gilmour, talking bad about Mount and then created a fake Instagram account posting doctored pictures of Chelsea teammate Ben Chilwell with other women.

What was Orla Melissa Sloan sentence?

Orla Melissa Sloan was sentenced to a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 30 rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work. Sloan’s attorney stated his client was naive in believing that the relationship would go beyond just a one-night stand.

Prosecutor Jason Seetal stated, “Upon informing Ms. Sloan of this, (Mount) has been subjected to a bombardment of messages. He began asking her to stop messaging him before blocking the number. He then began to receive messages from new numbers and each time he would block those numbers, there would be messages from a different number.”