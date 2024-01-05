Brighton & Hove Albion have transformed their club from Premier League whipping boy to a major destination in European soccer. The Seagulls have implemented a strategy to sign top players from South America and eventually sell them off to bigger clubs for a larger transfer fee while reaping the rewards in the league.



It has paid off since last season Brighton finished with a record tally of 62 points and a new record of sixth place in the Premier League. Not only that, but the club also qualified for the Europa League. Roberto De Zerbi has reenforced his team around the likes of Jeremy Sarmiento of Ecuador, Facundo Buonanotte of Argentina, Pervis Estupiñán of Ecuador, João Pedro and Igor Julio of Brazil, and Julio Enciso of Paraguay.



Now according to César Luis Merlo, the club wants to sign Boca Juniors talent Valentín Barco, widely considered one of the best players in the Argentine league.



Valentín Barco to Brighton & Hove Albion?



According to Merlo, Barco would move for a fee of just $10 million as the winger’s contract is set to expire in December of 2024. Barco and his people have not signed an extension at Boca Juniors and all signs point to that he won’t.



Brighton would also give Boca Juniors a 10% out of a future sale of the 19-year-old star who has played 38 games for Boca scoring 2 goals and adding 4 assists.



Profile of Valentín Barco



Barco plays on the left wing; Barco is highly skilled on the ball and is known for his fancy footwork. Breaking the Lines indicates that Barco’s best strengths are “his ability to hold width in a tactical shape”.



Barco has already played with the Argentine U-20’s and could be a player that may be called in to participate in the Olympic games in the summer.