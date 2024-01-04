It has been a last six months to forget for Brenden Aaronson, who has seen his once promising stock plummet as of late after a poor spell at Leeds United and an even worse run at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.



After a promising European run in Austria at Red Bull Salzburg, Aaronson was one of the final players Marcelo Bielsa approved of signing for Leeds United before he was sacked. Aaronson would play under fellow American Jesse Marsch, but Leeds under the American became considerably worse.



While at Leeds the American was driving his car and was pulled over for speeding in North Yorkshire. Now the official verdict has come out and Aaronson will have to pay a heavy price.



Brenden Aaronson banned from driving in England



Brenden Aaronson was driving a Mercedes and was going 37mph in a 30mph zone. The 23-year-old will pay $850 in fines, $350 in surcharges and court costs. While that may not mean much to a professional footballer, losing his driving privileges for six months is.



Brenden Aaronson will not be allowed to drive in England for six months as a result of his speeding as well as getting points on his driver’s license. The incident in question took place on March 12th, 2023.



Brenden Aaronson at Union Berlin



On loan to Union Berlin, Brenden Aaronson has been a shell of his former self, playing in 11 games and being on the field for only 323 minutes this season. Rumors and reports have it that Union Berlin is set to terminate the loan agreement early as a result of the Americans poor play.