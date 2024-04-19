Brighton and Chelsea were set to meet this week in Matchday 34 of the 2023-24 Premier League season, but their game has been postponed and here's why.

The European competitions will take a brief pause, which means that the domestic leagues will start again. Nevertheless, three Premier League games will be postponed, including the match between Brighton and Chelsea.

The 2023-24 season has not been the best for Chelsea. Currently, the Blues are in 9th place with 47 points and, even though they have improved recently, they won’t be able to participate in European tournaments next year.

As for Brighton, they are very close to Chelsea. A win against the Blues would tie them in points, but we won’t see this outcome this week as this match has been postponed.

When will Brighton and Chelsea play their postponed match?

The postponed Premier League fixture between Brighton and Chelsea has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 15, as the Blues will play in the FA Cup semifinals.

All the Premier League Round 34 postponed games due to the FA Cup

Tottenham vs Manchester City (May 14)

Brighton vs Chelsea (May 15)

Manchester United vs Newcastle (May 15)