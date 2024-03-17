The FA Cup gave us a thrilling weekend of quarterfinals. Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Coventry City clinched tickets to play at Wembley.

It all started on Saturday with an epic 3-2 comeback by Coventry City against Wolverhampton. They’re ready to pull one of the biggest upsets in soccer history defying powerhouses of the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Manchester City kept alive their hopes for a second consecutive treble by beating Newcastle. Then, on Sunday, Chelsea won 4-2 Thenover Leicester City and maybe the Blues can still save their season with a trophy.

In the final match of the round, Manchester United defeated Liverpool in an epic 4-3 thriller which went to extra time. Erik ten Hag delivered a knockout punch to Jürgen Klopp in his farewell season.

When will the 2024 FA Cup semifinal be played?

The semifinals of the 2023-2024 FA Cup will be played on Saturday, April 20th and Sunday, April 21st at Wembley Stadium. The kickoff times and order of play are yet to be announced.

What we know for sure after the draw is that Manchester City will face Chelsea in another tremendous chapter of their rivalry. On the other side of the bracket, Coventry City will try to surprise Manchester United.