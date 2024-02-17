Manchester City controlled their destiny to take back first place of the Premier League. After Liverpool’s 4-1 win against Brentford, in the return of Mohamed Salah, Pep Guardiola’s team was five points behind the Reds with two pending matches.

That’s why Manchester City had no margin of error against Chelsea at Etihad Stadium. It’s important to remember that they’re on a quest to achieve something unprecedented: four consecutive titles in the Premier League.

However, Raheem Sterling, a former star of the Citizens, might have changed the entire landscape toward the final three months of the season. The striker scored in the 42nd minute giving the Blues a much needed 1-0 advantage on the road.

Then, Rodri rescued Manchester City with a goal in the 83rd minute. In the final play of the game, they almost got a VAR call after a possible handball, but, the referee decided it wasn’t enough.

Who will win the 2023-2024 Premier League?

Right now, Liverpool are in first place with 57 points followed by Arsenal just two points behind. The Gunners had another spectacular performance on Saturday by beating Burnley on the road (5-0).

Manchester City fell to third place with 53 points, but they have one pending match on Tuesday facing Brentford. However, Sterling’s goal means Liverpool once again depend on themselves to hoist the trophy. It’s going to be a wild finish.