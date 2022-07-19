In a 2022 summer friendly game, Brisbane Roar will play against Aston Villa. Find here you can find out how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Brisbane Roar vs Aston Villa: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022 friendly game in your country

Aston Villa want to prepare their team for the 2022/2023 season in the best way and for this they will play this friendly against the Australian team Brisbane Roar. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live in your country.

Aston Villa had a fairly discreet 2022/2023 season. They did not suffer from relegation, but neither were they close to qualifying for international cups or fighting for local tournaments. This season they will surely seek more ambitious goals and must prepare in the best way for what will be a tough season.

On the Brisbane Roar side, at the moment they are penultimate in the standings of the Australian league and very far from the first places. However, it will be a very good opportunity to have a game against a rival from the Premier League, considered one of the best in the world.

Brisbane Roar vs Aston Villa: Kick-Off Time

Brisbane Roar will play against Aston Villa in this 2022 summer friendly game this Wednesday, July 20 at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Queensland, Australia.

Australia: 7:45 PM

Brazil: 6:45 AM

Brunei: 5:45 PM

Cameroon: 10:45 AM

Eswatini: 11:45 AM

Ethiopia: 12:45 PM

Ghana: 9:45 AM

Ireland: 10:45 AM

Italy: 11:45 AM

Kenya: 12:45 PM

Lesotho: 11:45 AM

Liberia: 9:45 AM

Malawi: 11:45 AM

Malaysia: 5:45 PM

Mauritius: 11:45 AM

Mexico: 4:45 AM

Nigeria: 10:45 AM

Portugal: 10:45 AM

Rwanda: 11:45 AM

Sierra Leone: 9:45 AM

South Africa: 11:45 AM

South Sudan: 11:45 AM

Sudan: 11:45 AM

Tanzania: 12:45 PM

Uganda: 12:45 PM

UK: 10:45 AM

Zambia: 10:45 AM

Zimbabwe: 10:45 AM

Brisbane Roar vs Aston Villa: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Paramount+, 10 Bold, 10 Play

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Star+

Brunei: Astro Go

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Eswatini: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Italia: DAZN

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Lesotho: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Mexico: Star+

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen

Ruanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League

South Sudan: DStv Now

Sudan: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

