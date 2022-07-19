Aston Villa want to prepare their team for the 2022/2023 season in the best way and for this they will play this friendly against the Australian team Brisbane Roar. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live in your country.
Aston Villa had a fairly discreet 2022/2023 season. They did not suffer from relegation, but neither were they close to qualifying for international cups or fighting for local tournaments. This season they will surely seek more ambitious goals and must prepare in the best way for what will be a tough season.
On the Brisbane Roar side, at the moment they are penultimate in the standings of the Australian league and very far from the first places. However, it will be a very good opportunity to have a game against a rival from the Premier League, considered one of the best in the world.
Brisbane Roar vs Aston Villa: Kick-Off Time
Brisbane Roar will play against Aston Villa in this 2022 summer friendly game this Wednesday, July 20 at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Queensland, Australia.
Australia: 7:45 PM
Brazil: 6:45 AM
Brunei: 5:45 PM
Cameroon: 10:45 AM
Eswatini: 11:45 AM
Ethiopia: 12:45 PM
Ghana: 9:45 AM
Ireland: 10:45 AM
Italy: 11:45 AM
Kenya: 12:45 PM
Lesotho: 11:45 AM
Liberia: 9:45 AM
Malawi: 11:45 AM
Malaysia: 5:45 PM
Mauritius: 11:45 AM
Mexico: 4:45 AM
Nigeria: 10:45 AM
Portugal: 10:45 AM
Rwanda: 11:45 AM
Sierra Leone: 9:45 AM
South Africa: 11:45 AM
South Sudan: 11:45 AM
Sudan: 11:45 AM
Tanzania: 12:45 PM
Uganda: 12:45 PM
UK: 10:45 AM
Zambia: 10:45 AM
Zimbabwe: 10:45 AM
Brisbane Roar vs Aston Villa: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Paramount+, 10 Bold, 10 Play
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Star+
Brunei: Astro Go
Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Eswatini: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
Italia: DAZN
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Lesotho: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Mexico: Star+
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen
Ruanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League
South Sudan: DStv Now
Sudan: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now