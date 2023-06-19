Estonia vs Belgium: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Estonia and Belgium will face against each other this Tuesday, June 20 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Estonia vs Belgium online free in the US on Fubo]

The Belgian team is determined to climb to the top of the standings, currently occupied by Austria with 7 points. Austrians face a tough match against Swedenin this Matchday, and if they fail to secure a victory, Belgium have a good opportunity to surpass them and become the new leaders.

Their chances of achieving this are quite favorable, considering that their opponents, Estonia, are one of the weakest teams in the group. Estonians are well aware that their chances of finishing in the top two positions and qualifying for Euro 2024 are slim. However, they still aim to play a respectable role in these qualifiers.

Estonia vs Belgium: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (June 21)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Estonia: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 21)

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Estonia vs Belgium: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: VTM, The One

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Estonia: Viaplay Estonia

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 4

International: UEFA.tv

Israel: Sport 2

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: Sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport 4

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 4

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV2

Serbia: Arena Sport 7 Serbia

South Africa: DStv App, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: DAZN

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus, VIX+.