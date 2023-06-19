Estonia and Belgium will face against each other this Tuesday, June 20 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Estonia vs Belgium online free in the US on Fubo]
The Belgian team is determined to climb to the top of the standings, currently occupied by Austria with 7 points. Austrians face a tough match against Swedenin this Matchday, and if they fail to secure a victory, Belgium have a good opportunity to surpass them and become the new leaders.
Their chances of achieving this are quite favorable, considering that their opponents, Estonia, are one of the weakest teams in the group. Estonians are well aware that their chances of finishing in the top two positions and qualifying for Euro 2024 are slim. However, they still aim to play a respectable role in these qualifiers.
Estonia vs Belgium: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (June 21)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Estonia: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 21)
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Estonia vs Belgium: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: VTM, The One
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Estonia: Viaplay Estonia
France: L’Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports 4
International: UEFA.tv
Israel: Sport 2
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: Sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport 4
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 4
Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV2
Serbia: Arena Sport 7 Serbia
South Africa: DStv App, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: DAZN
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus, VIX+.