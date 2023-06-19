Hungary will play against Lithuania this Tuesday, June 20 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Hungary have indeed experienced significant growth in its football in recent years. Historically, they have been a formidable force in soccer, having reached two World Cup finals. The 1954 Hungarian team is particularly revered, often regarded as one of the best teams in history. However, the past three decades have not been particularly successful for them.

In the UEFA Nations League, Hungary did not qualify for the final phases, but they managed to maintain their category in a challenging group where England were ultimately relegated. Now, they aim to translate their improved performance into positive results in the ongoing qualifiers, where they find themselves among the main favorites alongside Serbia. Their upcoming match against Lithuania provides an opportunity to secure three points since this team is considered a weaker team with limited aspirations.

Hungary vs Lithuania: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (June 21)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

Hungary: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Lithuania: 9:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Hungary vs Lithuania: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport OTT 1

Greece: Nova Sports 6

International: UEFA.tv

Hungary: m4sports

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport OTT 1

Lithuania: Viaplay Lithuania

Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 1

Norway: TV2Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

USA: VIX+.