Meet all the champions of one of the most attractive leagues in Europe where a team has been highly dominant in the last 30 years. Check here the top stats from the Bundesliga champions.

Bundesliga is the name of the top league in Germany, it is the league where well-known teams like Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Werder Bremen and the mighty Bayern Munich play. This league offers a high level of soccer and local players tend to develop in smaller teams and then are sold for high sums of money.

Although the Bundesliga has been dominated by one team for almost three decades, this league has multiple teams that know how to play in Europe against other top teams in the top european tournaments. The Bundesliga is similar in some ways to Ligue 1.

Bayern Munich is a team that has not stopped dominating the Bundesliga for more than 30 years, their attacking power is undoubtedly one of the most powerful in the local tournament and in the 21st century they have won the most titles.

List by year of all-time champions of the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich's dominance over the other teams in the Bundesliga is obvious, they first won the title in the 1968-1969 season and also conquered the first winning streak between 1971 and 1973. They were runners-up three times during the 20th century, most recently in the 2011-12 season. And during the 20th century, Bayern Munich lost the Bundesliga in seven different seasons.



Bundesliga All-time Champions Club Winners Runners-up Winning seasons Runners-up seasons Bayern Munich 30 10 1968–69, 1971–72, 1972–73, 1973–74, 1979–80, 1980–81, 1984–85, 1985–86, 1986–87, 1988–89, 1989–90, 1993–94, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2004–05, 2005–06, 2007–08, 2009–10, 2012–13, 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21 1969–70, 1970–71, 1987–88, 1990–91, 1992–93, 1995–95, 1997–98, 2003–04, 2008–09, 2011–12 Borussia Dortmund 5 7 1994–95, 1995–96, 2001–02, 2010–11, 2011–12 1965–66, 1991–92, 2012–13, 2013–14, 2015–16, 2018–19, 2019–20 Borussia Mönchengladbach 5 2 1969–70, 1970–71, 1974–75, 1975–76, 1976–77 1973–74, 1977–78 Werder Bremen 4 7 1964–65, 1987–88, 1992–93, 2003–04 1967–68, 1982–83, 1984–85, 1985–86, 1994–95, 2005–06, 2007–08 Hamburger SV 3 5 1978–79, 1981–82, 1982–83 1975–76, 1979–80, 1980–81, 1983–84, 1986–87 VfB Stuttgart 3 2 1983–84, 1991–92, 2006–07 1978–79, 2002–03 1. FC Köln 2 5 1963–64, 1977–78 1964–65, 1972–73, 1981–82, 1988–89, 1989–90 1. FC Kaiserslautern 2 1 1990–91, 1997–98 1993–94 1860 Munich 1 1 1965–66 1966–67 VfL Wolfsburg 1 1 2008–09 2014–15 Eintracht Braunschweig 1 1966–67 1. FC Nürnberg 1 1967–68 Schalke 04 — 7 1971–72, 1976–77, 2000–01, 2004–05, 2006–07, 2009–10, 2017–18 Bayer Leverkusen — 5 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2001–02, 2010–11 RB Leipzig — 2 2016–17, 2020–21 Meidericher SV — 1 1963–64 Alemannia Aachen — 1 1968–69 Hertha BSC — 1 1974–75

Other teams in the Bundesliga have to settle for the second spot in the standings, but they are happy with that spot as it gives them access to the UEFA tournaments, Champions League and Europe League, also now the 7th spot is for one team to play in the Europa Conference League.