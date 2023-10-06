Burnley play against Chelsea this Saturday, October 7 in what will be the Matchday 8 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Burnley vs Chelsea online in the US on Peacock]
After winning the West London Derby, Chelsea managed to improve their position in the standings. It may be surprising, but they were very close to the relegation zone until the previous Matchday.
These 3 points have given them some breathing room, and now they aim to further enhance their statistics. To achieve this, they must defeat Burnley, who recently secured a crucial victory against Luton Town, a direct competitor in the battle to avoid relegation.
Burnley vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 12:00 AM (October 8)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
Greece: 5:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 2:00 AM (October 8)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Philippines: 10:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Burnley vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
France: Canal+ Sport360
Germany: Sky Sport Mix
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Blitz ROA
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2, JioTV, Hot star VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel: Sport 1
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, K24 TV, SuperSport Blitz ROA
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Blitz ROA, NTA Sports 24
Norway: V Sport Premier League 1, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 2, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Mix
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC