Atletico Madrid will visit Cadiz for Matchday 15 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Here, find out everything you need to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. If you are located in the US, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

The hosts want to recover from a hard 4-0 away loss to Getafe last time out. Cadiz are currently in the 16th place of the standings, with 12 points after 14 games. They need to start adding points to get out of the relegation places.

Meanwhile, Atletico are fourth place in the table with 16 points, four points behind leaders Real Madrid. The team won their last league match 1-0 against Osasuna, but they lost 1-0 to AC Milan in the Champions League during the week.

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Time: 12.30 PM (ET).

Location: Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium, Cadiz, Spain.

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 12.30 PM

CT: 11.30 AM

MT: 10.30 AM

PT: 9.30 AM

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid: Storylines

These two teams have faced each other on 27 occasions, with Los Colchoneros having the advantage in the all-time series thanks to 16 victories. Meanwhile, Cadiz have won five games and they have drawn five games. During their last game for 2020-21 La Liga, Atletico won 4-2 as visitors.

How to watch or live stream Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid in the US

The match between Cadiz and Atletico Madrid for the Matchday 15 of the La Liga 2021/22 to be played on Sunday, November 28, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by FuboTV. You can also watch it on ESPN+.

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Atletico Madrid are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of -210, while Cadiz have odds of +650. A tie would end up in a +300 payout.

FanDuel Cadiz +650 Tie +300 Atletico Madrid -210

*Odds by FanDuel