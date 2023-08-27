Cagliari vs Inter: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Serie A in your country

Cagliari will receive Inter this Monday, August 28 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Cagliari vs Inter online free in the US on Fubo]

The debut of Inter, the current runners-up in the UEFA Champions League, was quite promising. They secured a 2-0 victory against Monza, showcasing solidity without necessarily being outstanding. Now, they are aiming to secure another three points.

Their upcoming opponents will be Cagliari, who commenced the Serie A season with a goalless draw against Torino. Naturally, Cagliari is determined to keep accumulating points, even though they acknowledge the presence of challenging opponents in their upcoming match. Nevertheless, they maintain confidence in their ability to complicate Inter.

Cagliari vs Inter: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (August 29)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (August 29)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (August 29)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (August 29)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (August 29)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (August 29)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (August 29)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (August 29)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Cagliari vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: ESPN2, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, GUIGO

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

India: Sports18 HD

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Premium, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

International: bet365

Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italy, 214 DAZN Zone

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 2

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Tennis

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football, Maximo 360

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Football, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 3 Live, Blue Sport, Blue Sport D 1

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+