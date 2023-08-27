Cagliari will receive Inter this Monday, August 28 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Cagliari vs Inter online free in the US on Fubo]
The debut of Inter, the current runners-up in the UEFA Champions League, was quite promising. They secured a 2-0 victory against Monza, showcasing solidity without necessarily being outstanding. Now, they are aiming to secure another three points.
Their upcoming opponents will be Cagliari, who commenced the Serie A season with a goalless draw against Torino. Naturally, Cagliari is determined to keep accumulating points, even though they acknowledge the presence of challenging opponents in their upcoming match. Nevertheless, they maintain confidence in their ability to complicate Inter.
Cagliari vs Inter: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (August 29)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (August 29)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (August 29)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (August 29)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (August 29)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (August 29)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (August 29)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (August 29)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Cagliari vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: ESPN2, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, GUIGO
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
India: Sports18 HD
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Premium, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
International: bet365
Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italy, 214 DAZN Zone
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 2
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Tennis
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland
Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football, Maximo 360
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Football, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 3 Live, Blue Sport, Blue Sport D 1
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+