Singer Camila Cabello sang in the opening ceremony for the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final between Real Madrid and Liverpool. However, many fans weren't into it. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

As usual, before the highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final, between Real Madrid and Liverpool, there was an opening show. This time Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello was the artist invited to perform at the Stade de France.

However, before the show, there was a lot of confusion as the match was delayed due to problems with security. According to reports, many Liverpool fans had bought fake tickets to get into the final and they couldn’t enter the stadium.

Either way, half an hour later, Cabello took the stage (or the pitch in this case) and presented a middle of her biggest hits such as ‘Don’t Go Yet’, ‘Havana’ and, her latest single, ‘Bam Bam’. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions to her presentation at the Champions League final.

Camila Cabello get booed by fans in the Stade of France: Funniest memes and reactions

Cabello appeared dressed in white and accompanied by dancers in red and yellow dresses, which was interpreted by many as a wink to Spain and… the Real Madrid? It could be a coincidence as Cabello herself has said that she is not a fan of soccer.

However, the reason for the booing could probably be that the match was delayed and fans were getting impatient. Cabello is not the first singer to open the event, with Dua Lipa and the Black Eyed Peas having done the ceremony before.