Liverpool and Real Madrid will meet at Stade de France in Paris in the 2021-2022 UCL Final. It would be the first time the same two clubs have faced off in three European Cup finals. Find out here what happens if the regular time of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Final ends in a draw.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: How is the winner of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League defined in case of a tie?

Real Madrid and Liverpool will meet at Stade de France in Paris in the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Final. The match will be played on Saturday, May 28 at 3:00 pm (ET), and a specially designed ball with "Peace" written in the center, will be used.

This will be the sixty-seventh European Cup final and the thirtieth final since Europe's most important club-level event has been known as the UEFA Champions League. The team that wins the 2021-2022 UCL will earn €20 million, while the runner-up will earn €15.5 million.

This is the first time the same two clubs have faced off in three European Cup finals, after their meetings in 1981 and 2018. El Merengue will have the chance to conquer their fourteenth UCL or for Liverpool to equal AC Milan with seven wins. What happens if the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Final ends in a draw?

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: What happens if the regular time of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Final ends in a draw?

But what is the tiebreaker in case teams finish level after regular time? Based on the rules of the game, there can be no champion without first having a winner. If Real Madrid and Liverpool draw in the 90 minutes, they will have to go to extra time, which consists of 30 extra minutes to decide the winner.

The overtime is split into two periods of 15 minutes each, with a short intermission between the halves. If the tie persists after 30 minutes of extra time, the match will be decided by penalty kicks.

Eleven finals have been defined by penalty kicks. The precedents are Liverpool-Roma in 1984, Steaua Bucharest-Barcelona in 1986, PSV Eindhoven-Benfica in 1988, Red Star-Olympique Marseille in 1991, Juventus-Ajax in 1996, Bayern Munich-Valencia in 2001, Milan-Juventus in 2003, Liverpool-Milan in 2005, Manchester United-Chelsea in 2008, Chelsea-Bayern Munich in 2012 and Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid in 2016. Only in 1986, 1988, and 1991 did it go to a penalty shootout after a goalless draw.

In addition, five times the champion was defined in extra time. Real Madrid-Milan in 1958, Manchester United-Benfica in 1968, Feyenoord-Celtic in 1970, Sampdoria-Barcelona in 1992, and Real Madrid-Atlético Madrid in 2014, and on one occasion there was a play-off match Bayern Munich beat Atlético Madrid 4-0 in 1974, two days after the 1-1 draw of the first match.