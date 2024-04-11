The answer is maybe, after being knocked out of the Concacaf Champions Cup, Tata Martino’s side could still have one more chance to play in the Club World Cup.

The FIFA Club World Cup in 2025 will be a World Cup style tournament and will be held in the United States from June 15- July 13th. The number of teams will be 32 from all six FIFA Confederations.

In Concacaf currently Monterrey, Seattle Sounders, and Leon are in the tournament, the winner of this year’s Concacaf Champions Cup would round out the 4 spots, if Monterrey repeat as champions, then MLS side Philadelphia Union would enter the competition based on the last four-years best performance point total.

So where does that leave Inter Miami? Well, there are conflicting reports as to how they could enter the tournament.

How would Inter Miami qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup?

There is one spot which will go to an American team that is considered the “host” of the tournament. There are reports that the “host” of the CWC would go to the winner of the 2024 MLS Cup, which Inter Miami can still win.

Other reports have indicated that FIFA will invite Inter Miami as the host representative. At the moment the following teams have qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025:

AFC 4: Al Hilal, Urawa Red Diamonds, Winners of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League, TBC



CAF 4: Al Ahly, Wydad Casablanca, Winners of the 2023-24 CAF Champions League, TBC



CONCACAF 4: Monterrey, Seattle Sounders, Leon, Winners of the 2024 CONCACAF Champions League



CONMEBOL 6: Palmeiras, Fluminense, Flamengo, Winners of the 2024 Copa Libertadores, TBC, TBC



UEFA 12: Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, PSG, Inter, Porto, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Winners of the 2023-24 Champions League, TBC



OFC 1: Auckland City



CONCACAF (Host) 1 TBC

It is important to note that on the FIFA website the criteria of the host team will be communicated “in due course”.