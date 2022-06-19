Canada U20 will face USNMT U20 in Matchday 2 of the Concacaf U20 Championship. Here you will find all the information about this match such as: when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

The debut of the American team could not have been more auspicious, since in their first game they defeated Saint Kitts and Nevis 10-0. Undoubtedly starting out winning and with enormous authority is always a positive point, but we must not forget that their rivals were the weakest in the group. Now, against a more difficult rival, his mission will be to continue playing at the highest level.

In the case of Canada U20, they suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat in the first Matchday against Cuba U20. Although they still have to play against Saint Kitts and Nevis, the weakest rivals in the group and who in theory they should be able to beat, being without points in a group stage with only 3 games means that they must take points in this game and the next.

Canada U20 vs USMNT U20: Date

Canada U20 and USMNT U20 will face each other at the Chelato Ucles Stadium, Tegucigalpa, Honduras on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 8:30 PM (ET) for this 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship.

Canada U20 vs USMNT U20: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Canada U20 vs USMNT U20: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship game between Canada U20 and USMNT U20 will be available to watch in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com.

How to watch Canada U20 vs USMNT U20 anywhere

