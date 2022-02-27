EFL Cup also known as the Carabao Cup (energy drink sponsor) is a competition where 92 clubs from England play for one of the most coveted trophies in the country. It is the shot that the teams from the lower divisions have to face the big clubs of the EPL. The current defending champions are Manchester City, but this time they won’t play at the final game. 

The Premier League big clubs have the most EFL Cup titles, including Liverpool who last won the cup in 2011-12 and the last time they reached the final in 2015-16. they lost to Manchester City on penalty kicks.

Manchester City are the current title holders of the Carabao Cup, they have a winning streak of four consecutive victories since the 2017-18 edition. Manchester City is the only team with such a long winning streak in the 21st century.

List of EFL Cup Champions from 1962 to date

The EFL Cup titles won by a small team outside the Premier League are few, but on some occasions an underdog manages to win the cup, as was the case with Chester of the fourth division in the 1974-75 edition.

EFL Cup winners
Final Winners Score Runners-up
1961 Aston Villa 0–2 Rotherham United
Aston Villa 3–0 Rotherham United
Aston Villa won 3–2 on aggregate
1962 Norwich City 3–0 Rochdale
Norwich City 1–0 Rochdale
Norwich City won 4–0 on aggregate
1963 Birmingham City 3–1 Aston Villa
Birmingham City 0–0 Aston Villa
Birmingham City won 3–1 on aggregate
1964 Leicester City 1–1 Stoke City
Leicester City 3–2 Stoke City
Leicester City won 4–3 on aggregate
1965 Chelsea 3–2 Leicester City
Chelsea 0–0 Leicester City
Chelsea won 3–2 on aggregate
1966 West Bromwich Albion 1–2 West Ham United
West Bromwich Albion 4–1 West Ham United
West Bromwich Albion won 5–3 on aggregate
1967 Queens Park Rangers 3–2 West Bromwich Albion
1968 Leeds United 1–0 Arsenal
1969 Swindon Town 3–1 Arsenal
1970 Manchester City 2–1 West Bromwich Albion
1971 Tottenham Hotspur 2–0 Aston Villa
1972 Stoke City 2–1 Chelsea
1973 Tottenham Hotspur 1–0 Norwich City
1974 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2–1 Manchester City
1975 Aston Villa 1–0 Norwich City
1976 Manchester City 2–1 Newcastle United
1977 Aston Villa 0–0 Everton
Aston Villa 1–1 Everton
Aston Villa 3–2 Everton
1978 Nottingham Forest 0–0 Liverpool
Nottingham Forest 1–0 Liverpool
1979 Nottingham Forest 3–2 Southampton
1980 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1–0 Nottingham Forest
1981 Liverpool 1–1 West Ham United
Liverpool 2–1 West Ham United
1982 Liverpool 3–1 Tottenham Hotspur
1983 Liverpool 2–1 Manchester United
1984 Liverpool 0–0 Everton
Liverpool 1–0 Everton
1985 Norwich City 1–0 Sunderland
1986 Oxford United 3–0 Queens Park Rangers
1987 Arsenal 2–1 Liverpool
1988 Luton Town 3–2 Arsenal
1989 Nottingham Forest 3–1 Luton Town
1990 Nottingham Forest 1–0 Oldham Athletic
1991 Sheffield Wednesday 1–0 Manchester United
1992 Manchester United 1–0 Nottingham Forest
1993 Arsenal 2–1 Sheffield Wednesday
1994 Aston Villa 3–1 Manchester United
1995 Liverpool 2–1 Bolton Wanderers
1996 Aston Villa 3–0 Leeds United
1997 Leicester City 1–1 Middlesbrough
Leicester City 1–0 Middlesbrough
1998 Chelsea 2–0 Middlesbrough
1999 Tottenham Hotspur 1–0 Leicester City
2000 Leicester City 2–1 Tranmere Rovers
2001 Liverpool 1–1 Birmingham City
2002 Blackburn Rovers 2–1 Tottenham Hotspur
2003 Liverpool 2–0 Manchester United
2004 Middlesbrough 2–1 Bolton Wanderers
2005 Chelsea 3–2 Liverpool
2006 Manchester United 4–0 Wigan Athletic
2007 Chelsea 2–1 Arsenal
2008 Tottenham Hotspur 2–1 Chelsea
2009 Manchester United 0–0 Tottenham Hotspur
2010 Manchester United 2–1 Aston Villa
2011 Birmingham City 2–1 Arsenal
2012 Liverpool 2–2 Cardiff City
2013 Swansea City 5–0 Bradford City
2014 Manchester City 3–1 Sunderland
2015 Chelsea 2–0 Tottenham Hotspur
2016 Manchester City 1–1 Liverpool
2017 Manchester United 3–2 Southampton
2018 Manchester City 3–0 Arsenal
2019 Manchester City 0–0 Chelsea
2020 Manchester City 2–1 Aston Villa
2021 Manchester City 1–0 Tottenham Hotspur
2022 PENDING GAME    

Which teams have winning streaks in the EFL Cup?

Liverpool have the longest winning streak of the 20th century with four titles between 1980 and 1984, but Nottingham Forest also have a small winning streak of two titles between 1977 and 1979 and Manchester City are the only team with 4 titles in the 21st century.

When was the last time a two legs final was played in the EFL Cup?

1966 was the last time the two-legged format was used to play the EFL Cup final, on that occasion West Bromwich Albion won 5-3 on aggregate against West Ham United. After 1966 the two-leg format for the final was eliminated and since then the EFL cup final has been played in a single game at a neutral stadium such as Wembley.
 