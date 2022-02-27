62 years ago the first EFL Cup was played and Aston Villa won that first trophy against Rotherham United in the old two-legged format. The EPL big clubs are the most dominant in the tournament.

EFL Cup also known as the Carabao Cup (energy drink sponsor) is a competition where 92 clubs from England play for one of the most coveted trophies in the country. It is the shot that the teams from the lower divisions have to face the big clubs of the EPL. The current defending champions are Manchester City, but this time they won’t play at the final game.

The Premier League big clubs have the most EFL Cup titles, including Liverpool who last won the cup in 2011-12 and the last time they reached the final in 2015-16. they lost to Manchester City on penalty kicks.

Manchester City are the current title holders of the Carabao Cup, they have a winning streak of four consecutive victories since the 2017-18 edition. Manchester City is the only team with such a long winning streak in the 21st century.

List of EFL Cup Champions from 1962 to date

The EFL Cup titles won by a small team outside the Premier League are few, but on some occasions an underdog manages to win the cup, as was the case with Chester of the fourth division in the 1974-75 edition.

EFL Cup winners Final Winners Score Runners-up 1961 Aston Villa 0–2 Rotherham United Aston Villa 3–0 Rotherham United Aston Villa won 3–2 on aggregate 1962 Norwich City 3–0 Rochdale Norwich City 1–0 Rochdale Norwich City won 4–0 on aggregate 1963 Birmingham City 3–1 Aston Villa Birmingham City 0–0 Aston Villa Birmingham City won 3–1 on aggregate 1964 Leicester City 1–1 Stoke City Leicester City 3–2 Stoke City Leicester City won 4–3 on aggregate 1965 Chelsea 3–2 Leicester City Chelsea 0–0 Leicester City Chelsea won 3–2 on aggregate 1966 West Bromwich Albion 1–2 West Ham United West Bromwich Albion 4–1 West Ham United West Bromwich Albion won 5–3 on aggregate 1967 Queens Park Rangers 3–2 West Bromwich Albion 1968 Leeds United 1–0 Arsenal 1969 Swindon Town 3–1 Arsenal 1970 Manchester City 2–1 West Bromwich Albion 1971 Tottenham Hotspur 2–0 Aston Villa 1972 Stoke City 2–1 Chelsea 1973 Tottenham Hotspur 1–0 Norwich City 1974 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2–1 Manchester City 1975 Aston Villa 1–0 Norwich City 1976 Manchester City 2–1 Newcastle United 1977 Aston Villa 0–0 Everton Aston Villa 1–1 Everton Aston Villa 3–2 Everton 1978 Nottingham Forest 0–0 Liverpool Nottingham Forest 1–0 Liverpool 1979 Nottingham Forest 3–2 Southampton 1980 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1–0 Nottingham Forest 1981 Liverpool 1–1 West Ham United Liverpool 2–1 West Ham United 1982 Liverpool 3–1 Tottenham Hotspur 1983 Liverpool 2–1 Manchester United 1984 Liverpool 0–0 Everton Liverpool 1–0 Everton 1985 Norwich City 1–0 Sunderland 1986 Oxford United 3–0 Queens Park Rangers 1987 Arsenal 2–1 Liverpool 1988 Luton Town 3–2 Arsenal 1989 Nottingham Forest 3–1 Luton Town 1990 Nottingham Forest 1–0 Oldham Athletic 1991 Sheffield Wednesday 1–0 Manchester United 1992 Manchester United 1–0 Nottingham Forest 1993 Arsenal 2–1 Sheffield Wednesday 1994 Aston Villa 3–1 Manchester United 1995 Liverpool 2–1 Bolton Wanderers 1996 Aston Villa 3–0 Leeds United 1997 Leicester City 1–1 Middlesbrough Leicester City 1–0 Middlesbrough 1998 Chelsea 2–0 Middlesbrough 1999 Tottenham Hotspur 1–0 Leicester City 2000 Leicester City 2–1 Tranmere Rovers 2001 Liverpool 1–1 Birmingham City 2002 Blackburn Rovers 2–1 Tottenham Hotspur 2003 Liverpool 2–0 Manchester United 2004 Middlesbrough 2–1 Bolton Wanderers 2005 Chelsea 3–2 Liverpool 2006 Manchester United 4–0 Wigan Athletic 2007 Chelsea 2–1 Arsenal 2008 Tottenham Hotspur 2–1 Chelsea 2009 Manchester United 0–0 Tottenham Hotspur 2010 Manchester United 2–1 Aston Villa 2011 Birmingham City 2–1 Arsenal 2012 Liverpool 2–2 Cardiff City 2013 Swansea City 5–0 Bradford City 2014 Manchester City 3–1 Sunderland 2015 Chelsea 2–0 Tottenham Hotspur 2016 Manchester City 1–1 Liverpool 2017 Manchester United 3–2 Southampton 2018 Manchester City 3–0 Arsenal 2019 Manchester City 0–0 Chelsea 2020 Manchester City 2–1 Aston Villa 2021 Manchester City 1–0 Tottenham Hotspur 2022 PENDING GAME

Which teams have winning streaks in the EFL Cup?

Liverpool have the longest winning streak of the 20th century with four titles between 1980 and 1984, but Nottingham Forest also have a small winning streak of two titles between 1977 and 1979 and Manchester City are the only team with 4 titles in the 21st century.

When was the last time a two legs final was played in the EFL Cup?

1966 was the last time the two-legged format was used to play the EFL Cup final, on that occasion West Bromwich Albion won 5-3 on aggregate against West Ham United. After 1966 the two-leg format for the final was eliminated and since then the EFL cup final has been played in a single game at a neutral stadium such as Wembley.

