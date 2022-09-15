In a stacked squad at Real Madrid one player has stood out above the rest and looks set to have a breakout season.

Carlo Ancelotti has a keen eye for talent, at AC Milan he adjusted and shifted and found a spot for many players that might have not been considered Milan ready. At Real Madrid it’s a different story, he has a squad that on any given day could dismantle an opponent 10-0.

A team who just off the top of anyone 's head has Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard, Toni Kroos, Luka Modrić, Antonio Rüdiger, and Karim Benzema. Nonetheless one player has begun to stand out above the rest and that is Uruguayan midfielder turned attacking option on the wing Federico Valverde.

Federico Valverde was bought by Real Madrid from Peñarol for a fee of only $5 million. Today the Uruguayan international has turned into one of the cornerstones of the Madrid attack, overcoming a shy demeanor and being in the shadow of some of the world’s best.

The rise of Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde was nothing more than a prospect in Uruguay playing only 12 matches for Peñarol, but had shown very well on the Uruguay youth squads, scoring 11 goals in 24 games for the U-17’s.

Valverde played most of his career in central midfield as a more defensive minded player. Former Uruguay coach Óscar Washington Tabárez admitted in a 2017 interview that Valverde was a very shy child during the youth ranks. According to Tabárez, Valverde worked very hard to overcome being timid, basically he would not speak from his shyness.

With Real Madrid, Valverde would find his creative touch under Ancelotti, assisting on a goal in the Champions League final and scoring spectacular goals from outside the box, which has become his trademark.

What has surprised many is seeing the Uruguayan play on the wings where he has been very comfortable and decisive in the Real Madrid attack. Ancelotti stated after their Champions League victory against Red Bull Leipzig, “(Valverde) is showing all his quality. He is not only dynamic but, in his ability, to get to the rival’s box.”

“I told him if he can score more than 10 goals this season, I will tear up my manager’s license. He has a rock in his foot!” Ancelotti joked.

Valverde at the moment has three goals in eight matches this season and at 22 has 156 games and 9 goals for Real Madrid and has won 7 championships at the club.

Valverde could be one of the best young players at the 2022 World Cup for Uruguay who also have a formidable team to look out for in Qatar 2022.