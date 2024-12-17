On Tuesday, FIFA awarded The Best 2024 honors to the most outstanding players of the past year, with Vinicius Junior emerging as the big winner. The winger claimed the prestigious award for the first time in his career, in recognition of his exceptional performances with both Real Madrid and the Brazil national team.

Following the ceremony, Vini shared a heartfelt message on his official Instagram account, expressing his gratitude for the recognition and his joy at achieving this milestone. However, he also took the opportunity to send a strong message to those who have criticized him in recent times.

“VENI, VIDI, VICI” (“I came, I saw, I won,”) Vinicius began, quoting the famous words of Roman general Julius Caesar. “Today I’m writing to that little boy who has seen so many idols lift that trophy – his time has come. Or rather, my time has come. The time to say… yes, I’m the best player in the world and I’ve fought hard for it.”

After expressing his personal satisfaction at reaching the pinnacle of world soccer, Vini turned his focus to those who have criticized him over the years. “They’ve tried and tried to invalidate me, to diminish me,” he stated firmly. “But they’re not ready. No one is going to tell me who I should fight for, how I should behave.”

The Real Madrid star also reflected on the tough times he faced growing up in Brazil, which helped shape his character. “When I was in Sao Goncalo, the system didn’t care about me. I was almost swallowed up,” he recalled, underscoring the challenges that made him stronger and more resilient.

Vinicius Junior shares a message on social media after winning The Best award 2024.

Vinicius thanks those who helped him

In the final part of his message, Vinicius Junior made it clear that his achievement was not just the result of his talent and hard work, but the support he received along the way.

“I won for myself, for my family. With a lot of support along the way: Flamengo, Real Madrid, the Brazilian national team, my hundreds of teammates over the years... the people who accompany me every day in my routine, those who admire me…” he said, before closing with a powerful declaration: “THE BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD.”

A closed wound for Vinicius?

Vinicius Junior posted his powerful message on social media shortly after receiving The Best award in Doha, Qatar. The Instagram post quickly went viral, amassing over 2.4 million likes within an hour and nearly 85,000 comments, with fans and colleagues congratulating him and sharing in his joy.

With this victory and the message that followed, it seems that he has finally closed a chapter in his career. The sting of not winning the Ballon d’Or just months earlier, where Vinicius finished second behind Manchester City’s Rodri, was clearly painful. The disappointment was made worse by the criticism he and his teammates faced for choosing not to attend the Ballon d’Or ceremony, knowing he wouldn’t win the top prize.

Now, with The Best award in hand and the honor of being named the best player on the planet, Vinicius enters a new phase in his career, one marked by recognition for his consistent excellence on the field.