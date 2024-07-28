Endrick has just arrived at Real Madrid and is already confronting a peculiar “curse” that has plagued players like James Rodriguez and Brazilian Lucas Silva during their time in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid officially presented Endrick as their newest addition on Saturday, July 27th, at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Approximately 43,000 fans gathered to witness the unveiling of what many consider the future of Brazilian football.

Endrick, who has already begun training under Carlo Ancelotti and is with the team through the U.S. tour, will don the number 16 jersey, a number considered cursed by Madridistas. The player wearing this number has historically struggled to make an impact at the club.

The curse of the number 16 jersey

Over the past decade, no Real Madrid player wearing the number 16 has found success. The string of failures began with Brazilian Lucas Silva and continued with notable names like James Rodriguez, Borja Mayoral, Luka Jovic, and Alvaro Odriozola.

Real Madrid new signing, Endrick with number 16 jersey. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Luka Jovic, one of the Top 10 most expensive signings in Real Madrid’s history, was initially brought in to be the future number 9. However, he failed to live up to expectations and is no longer with the club. Many fans attribute his struggles to the infamous number 16.

The number 16 jersey has gained such a notorious reputation that in recent seasons, no player has chosen to wear it, until Endrick. The young Brazilian chose this number to honor his former club, Palmeiras, showing a bold and fearless attitude.

Despite the so-called curse, Real Madrid fans are optimistic about Endrick’s potential in Madrid. They believe that his courageous choice of the number 16 could break the streak of bad luck and lead to a successful career at the Bernabeu.

Endrick’s arrival has brought a new wave of excitement and hope. Madridistas are eager to see if he can defy the odds and shine in the number 16 jersey, putting an end to the so-called curse once and for all.