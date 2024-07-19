The striker shone for Palmeiras, played in his first Copa America for the Brazilian national team and arrived at Real Madrid.

Endrick, a prodigious talent who rose to prominence at Palmeiras, is making waves early in his career. The young forward has consistently been viewed as an elite prospect, and his performances have validated those high expectations that Carlo Ancelotti will now be able to count on his skills at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid quickly swooped in to sign the young phenom, anticipating that their investment would pay off in the long run. Last season, Endrick played a crucial role in Palmeiras’ Brazilian championship win, with some critics arguing that manager Abel Ferreira should have integrated him into the team sooner.

Endrick has now arrived in Madrid, aiming to get a head start on preseason preparations with his new club. He has already made a positive impression on Real Madrid’s management. While the young star will need time to adapt to this new challenge, the club has already made a decision regarding his role.

Real Madrid’s decision on Endrick

From the initial physical exams, Real Madrid’s officials were impressed with Endrick’s physical attributes and manager Carlo Ancelotti is already considering giving him playing time during the preseason matches.

Endrick arrives at Real Madrid with higher expectations than those placed on Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior when they joined. Many believe he is already a star in the making, poised to be polished into a professional gem at the world’s biggest club.

Endrick’s Copa America with Brazil

When Dorival Junior took over as Brazil’s national team coach, he wasted no time in calling up Endrick. The young forward faced immediate pressure to gel with established stars like Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Dorival urged patience, gradually easing Endrick into the squad. In a crucial match against Uruguay, Endrick started but struggled to make an impact, and Brazil was eliminated. The young striker failed to score a single goal in the tournament and only played one game as a starter. Despite this setback, his arrival has already made waves in Spain.