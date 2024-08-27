Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr makes something clear about Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe‘s arrival at Real Madrid in the recent transfer window was one of the most significant moves in recent times. However, star Vinicius Jr made it clear what this season will be like and what it’s like to share the squad with the French star, formerly of PSG.

The start of the season for Madrid, with the sole objective of reclaiming the title, began with an away draw against Mallorca and a home victory over Valladolid. The quality and depth of elite players available to Carlo Ancelotti suggest a formidable strength compared to other teams.

Mbappe’s arrival perfectly complements a squad that already features stars such as Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, and Thibaut Courtois. Additionally, they had the luxury of adding the young Brazilian football sensation, Endrick, to their attack.

The only certainty at this point is that Coach Ancelotti not only has to field his best players but also needs to ensure they function perfectly together. It’s not enough just to fill the field with stars; there must also be strong footballing chemistry among them.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid gestures during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 25, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

Vini Jr shares his feelings about playing alongside Mbappe

One of the major questions about how a team with so many stars will function may be answered as the games progress. However, the Brazilian forward made it clear how he feels about playing with so many high-level players.

In an interview with CNN, the former Flamengo player stated: “The team is very good and has been that way for a long time now. Now with the arrival of Mbappe, everyone says the team can become unstoppable, but for now, we have to perform the best training sessions and try to understand each other as quickly as possible.”

He also admitted his admiration for playing alongside him: “I love Mbappe’s style, I love how he plays, and the truth is that I’m very excited about what we can do during the season. He’s coming in after having scored so many goals, after winning so many titles. He’s arriving at the club he always dreamed to be in and where every player always dreamed to play for: Real Madrid.”

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid look on during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 25, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

His aspirations with Madrid

After turning down a multimillion-dollar offer from Saudi Arabian football, Vini Jr highlighted his upcoming goals with Real Madrid: “I’ve already won two Champions Leagues and I play with others who already won six – [Dani] Carvajal also has won six and they motivate us each day to play beyond our limits and that everything is possible with the team we have now.”

“We already made it this far [winning two Champions Leagues in three years], it was really hard. But to stay at the highest level, it’s much harder, so I want to stay at this level for a long time and be able to win as many Champions League as Carvajal, [Luka] Modrić, Nacho and Toni [Kroos], who won six.”

Finally he concluded: “We might have one of the best teams for the next decade, and now, we have to show on the pitch that we can perform. And I, along with my teammates, each time, each game we play, we can get closer to winning Real Madrid more titles.”

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid kisses the UEFA Champions League Trophy after his team’s victory during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Final match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2024 in London, England.

The Ballon d’Or is another of his goals

Not only does he aim to win several more titles at the team level, but one of his primary goals is to secure the Ballon d’Or for the first time. Regarding this, the Brazilian forward stated:

“…And as for the men’s players, I have Kaká as an example, I have Ronaldo who won the award twice, I have Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, a lot of Brazilian players who have won the Ballon d’Or. But without a doubt, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho are the ones I’m closest with, who tell me every day that I have to win the Ballon d’Or.”