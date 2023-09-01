Lionel Messi is playing at an extraordinary level with Inter Miami. In just a month, the star from Argentina has scored ten goals and, suddenly, one of the worst teams in the MLS won the 2023 Leagues Cup and clinched a berth in the U.S. Open Cup final.

Following two very complicated years at PSG, Messi is having a breath of fresh air alongside Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. That’s why, in an incredible turn of events, the legend doesn’t think at all about retirement.

The big question for players like Messi, or Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, is what will happen with the 2026 World Cup. One of Leo’s legendary teammates had an incredible answer.

Will Lionel Messi play in the 2026 World Cup?

Carlos Tevez was definitely one of the most important teammates for Lionel Messi with Argentina. This was the surprising answer of the current coach of Independiente when asked if the legend would play in the 2026 World Cup. It happened during an exclusive interview with Clarin.

“I don’t think he’ll play because, as the World Cup approaches, he will realize that he’s not the same. And If he wants to be at the World Cup, they will demand the same from him as when he was 20 years old. For those reasons, I don’t think he will show up.”

Lionel Messi is 36-years old. His next challenge is the start of the World Cup qualifiers with Argentina and, in 2024, the Copa America which will be played in the United States.