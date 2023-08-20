Lionel Messi is producing a revolution with Inter Miami. One of the worst teams in the MLS just won the 2023 Leagues Cup and got a ticket to the Concacaf Champions Cup. The star from Argentina scored ten goals in seven matches. Just incredible.

Of course, Messi’s new adventure in the United States is being a success thanks to the help of extraordinary players such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Their impact has been massive in just two weeks at Inter Miami.

Now, in a moment where Lionel Messi’s performances are inevitably compared with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, the coach of Nashville SC took a very controversial shot at Inter Miami.

Gary Smith believes Lionel Messi and Inter Miami didn’t deserve the Leagues Cup

After the 2023 Leagues Cup final against Inter Miami, the coach of Nashville SC, Gary Smith, made some controversial comments about the match. He doesn’t think Lionel Messi and company deserved to win the trophy and, that without the legend, there’s no doubt which team would have prevailed.

“Well this is a bit a pill to swallow this one. I would honestly say my first emotions are that we were a better team tonight. We created the better chances. To be perfectly honest, if it wasn’t for the man of the moment (Messi) in their group, we would have won tonight.”

Furthermore, Smith praised his players for an extraordinary game on defense to contain Lionel Messi. The coach is convinced that Nashville SC should have had better fortune considering the way they played.

“The goal that he scores is just incredible and with his only other shot on goal he hits the post. I mean, I don’t know too many teams that have limited Lionel Messi to such few opportunities. This group, they’ve been exceptional in this tournament. To be honest, it’s sad. I thought we deserved a little bit more.”