Lionel Messi has been sensational in his first month with Inter Miami. One of the worst teams in the MLS just won the 2023 Leagues Cup and got a ticket to the Concacaf Champions Cup. The legend scored ten goals in seven matches. Just amazing.

Undoubtedly, Messi’s new adventure in the United States is being a success thanks to the help of extraordinary players such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Their impact has been massive in just two weeks at Inter Miami.

Now, in a moment where Lionel Messi in the US and Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia could be close to the end of their careers, the star of Argentina finally talked about retirement.

Lionel Messi confirms if he’ll retire soon with Inter Miami

After winning his first title with Inter Miami, Lionel Messi was asked if he’s contemplating retirement at some point soon to spend more time with his family. He had a very surprising answer and good news for soccer fans.

“I honestly don’t think about it yet. I like to play. I enjoy being with a ball on the field and I enjoy to compete and the training. I don’t know how much more I’ll play, but I think I’ll try to take advantage of the time I have left and enjoy it as much as possible. Until my body is ok. Then, we’ll see.”

Furthermore, Messi showed, once again, why he is totally happy in this new chapter with Inter Miami. “Today, the most important thing is to enjoy the time I have left. Whatever it is. Little or a lot. Enjoy it as much as I’m doing it right now. Enjoy each moment, because there’s no way to turn back time.”