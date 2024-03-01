The San Jose Earthquakes want to make a huge statement this season in MLS, historically one of the league’s least spending teams, the Quakes began their season with a 2-1 defeat to FC Dallas in Texas last weekend.

Luchi Gonzalez’s side was a wildcard team in 2023 but was eliminated in the play-in round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. In 2023 San Jose had a near .500 record at 10-10-14.

The Earthquakes have some talented players on their roster with Cristian Espinoza, Jeremy Ebobisse, Jackson Yueill, and Carlos Gruezo, but now the club is ready to spend big on Carlos Vela.

How much will Carlos Vela earn with SJ Earthquakes?

According to Fernando Cevallos, Vela would be announced sometime Friday with the San Jose Earthquakes, according to Cevallos, Vela turned down the LA Galaxy, but he is set to earn a major salary.



According to El Futbolero, Vela is set to sign a contract that will see him earn $3 million annually. In Mexico the possible move to San Jose was frowned upon as a step down for Vela who is leaving LAFC, a team accustomed to fighting for titles to “live well” at San Jose, a team according to one reporter, “has done nothing in a decade”.

Carlos Vela is 35 years old and has played six seasons with LAFC showing a considerable decline in form the last three seasons. Still Vela has 93 goals in 187 games and is winner of 1 MLS Cup and 2 Supporters Shields in MLS with LAFC.



Vela was also an All-Star and Best XI on three occasions, without question Vela is the best Mexican player to ever play in Major League Soccer.