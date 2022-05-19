Changes are expected at the club. Chelsea midfielders are believed to be on his way out, and everything seems to indicate that Thomas Tuchel has already thought of the ideal replacement.

It was not an easy season for Chelsea. From the soccer side the Blues have had a great season, they are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have already secured their participation in the 2022-2023 Champions League.

But the focus was on what was happening off the field and the forced sale of the club. Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government due to his close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine. Chelsea were purchased by Todd Boehly. According to reports out of The Sun, Boehly is set to invest in his new club but not at the rate Abramovich had done over the years.

However, there are plenty of rumors that several players will leave Chelsea. Antonio Rudiger will join Real Madrid; Andreas Christensen will join Barcelona. But it is also believed that the midfielders of the team will leave, and everything seems to indicate that Thomas Tuchel has already thought of the ideal replacement.

Chelsea could sign Casemiro to replace Jorginho and Kanté

Jorginho has commanded Chelsea's midfield since arriving from Napoli in 2018. However, the Italian is out of contract in 2023 leaving the Blues with a decision to make over the next 12 months. Tuchel wants the player to remain at the club, but if a contract is not arranged the player may eventually leave.

The situation is the same with N'Golo Kanté. The French midfielder is an enigma for the coming months. Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United are seeking him, and he has only 12 months left on his contract. That's why Tuchel has been looking for the perfect replacement, and it seems he has found it.

Chelsea's target is Casemiro. The Brazilian midfielder has been at Real Madrid since 2013 and, in the last years, has become a key player for the Spanish club. The 30-year-old is under contract with El Merengue until 2025, and his market value is €50,000,000, according to Transfermarkt.

However, as reported by The Mirror, Casemiro is looking for a pay rise (he earns 9,200,000 euros per year), and if he doesn't get it at Real Madrid, he would be willing to change team.