Cavaly and New England Revolution will face each other for Round of 16 of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Cavaly and New England Revolution will face each other in the first leg of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League Round of 16. It will be the first time that these two teams met in an international competition and both will be looking for a good result.

New England Revolution qualified for this year’s Concacaf Champions League after being the 2021 MLS Supporters' Shield winners. The Revs will play in this competition before making their 2022 MLS debut against Portland Timbers on Saturday Feb. 26.

Meanwhile, Cavaly AS, from the Haitian soccer league, will be making their debut in the Concacaf Champions League after beating Surinamese club Inter Moengotapoe 3-0 and winning the Caribbean Club Championship. Here, check out how to watch this math in the US.

Cavaly vs New England Revolution: Date

Cavaly and the New England Revolution will meet each other on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. This match will be the first in the series between these two teams, then they will meet again for the second leg on February 22.

Cavaly vs New England Revolution: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch Cavaly vs New England Revolution

The match between Cavaly and New England Revolution for Round of 16 of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League to be played on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 will be available for broadcast in the United States you can watch it on TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, TUDN USA.