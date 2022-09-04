Real Madrid start their quest for a second consecutive title in Europe visiting historic Celtic in Glasgow. Here you will find the probable lineups for a match between two classic clubs in Group F of 2022-2023 Champions League.

Real Madrid's journey to defend their title will begin at Scotland with an intriguing visit to Celtic in Matchday 1 of 2022-2023 Champions League. Although anything can happen, the Spanish team is a huge favorite for the game that will be held at Celtic Park. In the United States, the match will be available on fuboTV (Free Trial) and Paramount+ (Free Trial). In Canada, you can see the game in DAZN.

Despite all their tradition as a historic club in Europe, Celtic arrives to this game as a clear underdog. Nevertheless, the team has started the Scottish Premiership with six victories in six games, including last weekend's major triumph 4-0 against archrival Rangers.

On the other side, Real Madrid is one of the favorites to win the 2022-2023 Champions League. After conquering last season's title, Carlo Ancelotti's squad got even better with the arrival of players such as Antonio Rüdiger and Aurelien Tchouameni. Still, a great challenge for the King of Europe is how to replace the absence of Casemiro after his departure to Manchester United.

Celtic's probable lineup

The headache for Celtic's manager, Ange Postecoglou is the shoulder injury suffered by striker Kyogo Furuhashi in the last game against Rangers. His replacement, as it happened in the Scottish Classic, might be Giorgos Giakoumakis. Carl Starfelt is also in doubt on defense.

Celtic's probable lineup against Real Madrid: Joe Hart, Josip Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor, Matt O'Riley, Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate, Liel Abada, Jota and Giorgos Giakoumakis.

Real Madrid's probable lineup

In a very surprising development of events, Carlo Ancelotti's biggest question for the match in Glasgow might be Karim Benzema. After the victory against Real Betis in 2022-2023 La Liga, the Italian manager admitted that there's a slight chance for the French striker to rest. Still, considering Benzema is the best player in the world, it's hard to imagine a lineup without him. The puzzle gets more complicated for Ancelotti with other great pieces at his disposal such as Antonio Rüdiger, Tchouameni, Camavinga and Eden Hazard.

Real Madrid’s probable lineup against Celtic: Thibaut Courtois; Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Mendy; Federico Valverde, Tchouameni, Luka Modric, Rodrygo; Vinicius and Karim Benzema.