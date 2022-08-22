Casemiro is ready to try something new, after nine seasons, over 300 games, and 18 championships, the Brazilian is calling time on his stint at Real Madrid. The defensive midfielder will be going to another major club, Manchester United.

Things at Manchester United could be better, the club has lost their first two Premier League matches and the supporters are ready to hold a massive protest against ownership in their match against Liverpool on Monday evening.

For Casemiro that is just a side note as the Brazilian star felt that it was time to start fresh and that all good things come to an end, even playing at Real Madrid.

Casemiro on leaving Real Madrid

The former Sao Paulo and FC Porto player explained his reasons for making the move, "When you make such an important decision, it's difficult. After the Champions League final I spoke with my agent and told him that I had the feeling that my cycle was ending… I'm honest with everyone, I thought about it.

"He told me to go on vacation and I had a calmer head. When I came back the feeling was the same. But it's that of being the happiest in the world, its duty accomplished. The mission is done.

"My cycle was over. I wanted to live a new challenge, try a different league and a different culture. I haven't won anything [in England]. I want to help there as I helped here. I'm going full of hope.”

Reports have surfaced that Casemiro would make around double his wages at Manchester United but the 63-time capped Brazilian has stressed that the move is not a money move.