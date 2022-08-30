In a shocking turn of events, Casemiro left Real Madrid for Manchester United this summer. The Brazilian star has reportedly signed a massive contract with the Red Devils, becoming one of their top earners.

Many were surprised to see Casemiro leave Real Madrid for Manchester United, considering the contrasting situations these teams are going through. While Los Blancos are the reigning La Liga and Champions League winners, the Premier League giants are trying to get back on their feet.

Even so, the Brazilian star felt that after seven years at the Santiago Bernabeu it was a good time to pursue a new challenge. United still have work to do before they can contend, and they are not even playing Champions League soccer this season. But, as Casemiro said in an interview with ESPN Brasil, he has already won five of them.

United are still one of the most important football clubs in history, so to help them get back on track it's certainly an attractive challenge for the 30-year-old. Besides, the English club reportedly offered him a contract too lucrative to turn down.

Casemiro's contract with Manchester United

According to Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, Manchester United have Casemiro tied to a four-year deal with an option of a fifth year. Though Casemiro's contract hasn't been officially revealed, reports from Spain claimed United would double his salary at Real Madrid. Whitwell, however, clarified that's not the case, but he did claim that the Brazilian midfielder will be among the club's top earners - but a level below Cristiano Ronaldo.

How much does Casemiro make a week?

According to Whitwell, Manchester United gave Casemiro a similar salary to that of David de Gea, who reportedly makes over £350,000 a week. That means that Casemiro would make around $410,000 per week.

Therefore, his annual salary would be close to $19,680,000. That means he would earn $1,640,000 per month; $410,000 per week; $58.570 per day; $2.440 per hour; $40,675 per minute; and $678 per second.