Lenny Kravitz delivered a spectacular performance at Wembley Stadium before the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

For thousands of fans, with less than ten minutes on the agenda, Kravitz wasn’t that good compared to other recent performances at the game or even at the Super Bowl in the NFL.

As a consequence, the legendary star became trending topic worldwide on social media. The memes and reactions were tremendous.