Lionel Messi can't forget his Barcelona's past, or can he? Now, the Argentinian forward reacted to his former's team game against Inter in the 2022-23 Champions League, but fans may not like it at all.

Champions League: Lionel Messi reacts to Barcelona vs Inter and fans may not like it

When someone mentions Lionel Messi, instantly thinks about Barcelona. Unfortunately, his story with the Blaugranas ended in 2021, but he's still near his former club. Now, he has reacted to their game against Inter in the 2022-23 Champions League and it was not one the fans could expect.

It has not been the best year for Barcelona and its fanbase. In LaLiga they are at the top of the competition, but in the Champions League is not the same situation.

Barcelona arrived to Matchday 4 of the 2022-23 Champions League season with a tough mission: defeat Inter. Unfortunately, they were unable to succeed and tied against the Italian side, result that provoked Lionel Messi's reaction.

Lionel Messi reacts to an Instagram post by Lautaro Martinez after Barcelona vs Inter

The whole world was interested in what happened in the Spotify Camp Nou this October 12. Barcelona needed a victory against Inter to keep their hopes alive, but it was not going to be easy for them.

Despite Barcelona scored first, it was an absolut rollercoaster of emotions for them. They went down 2-3 with a few minutes left, but a late goal by Robert Lewandowski gave them the final equalizer.

Lautaro Martinez was a key piece for Inter in this game. He scored and assisted once and celebrated in front of all the Blaugranas. The Argentinian forward then posted those images on Instagram, with a surprising reaction by his compatriot Lionel Messi.

The PSG forward liked that post by his teammate at Argentina's national team. Of course some fans noticed this and judged Lionel Messi's action as he was once a Blaugrana, but others cheered him up as he was supporting his compatriot.