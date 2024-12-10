Champions League winner admits Real Madrid's obsession under Jose Mourinho was 'to stop Messi'

Former Real Madrid midfielder and Champions League winner Sami Khedira provided rare insight into the intensity of El Clásico during Jose Mourinho’s reign. The German, who spent five seasons in Madrid, played a key role in one of the most competitive eras of the rivalry between Real Madrid and Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona, where Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were the focal points on the field.

In a recent interview with MARCA, Khedira described the high-stakes nature of the iconic clashes. “It was Mourinho against Guardiola, Cristiano against Messi, the capital against Catalonia,” Khedira said. “They were matches of maximum intensity, playing at an incredibly high level.”

Khedira revealed that the team’s top priority during those matches was always finding a way to contain Messi. “And of course, our obsession, the big problem, was to stop Messi. But it was everyone’s obsession, not just Mourinho’s,” Khedira explained, offering a candid glimpse into the strategy of one of Europe’s most storied clubs.

Mourinho’s Real Madrid gained a reputation for their physicality and mental toughness during that era. “When we started in 2010, Barcelona were superior, and in one or two years, we closed the gap,” Khedira said. “Barcelona were more technical, yes, but we had a mentality and tactical discipline. We were warriors on the field, and in every match, we felt like gladiators in Rome.”

Sami Khedira from Real Madrid tries to take the ball away from Lionel Messi of Barcelona. (IMAGO / ANP)

Who was Real Madrid’s leader for Khedira?

Khedira also touched on the leadership dynamics within the Real Madrid locker room, naming Sergio Ramos as the true leader of the team, but acknowledged Cristiano Ronaldo’s leadership on the field.

“Casillas was the captain, but the leader was Sergio Ramos because he had that Spanish blood and Real Madrid DNA,” Khedira explained. “But then, of course, there was Cristiano Ronaldo, who was always ready for these games and got everyone fired up. He’d grab you and start saying things to keep you at your peak. He prepared us all mentally for these matches; he was a motivator.”

Khedira surprised by Hansi Flick’s Barcelona

Khedira also shared his thoughts on Barcelona’s current style under Hansi Flick, expressing surprise at their bold approach. “I am surprised by the style of play (of Barcelona), yes,” Khedira said. “I was at the Bernabeu on the day of the Clásico, and I had doubts about whether they would play with such a risky style. And they did. They went for many goals.”

However, Khedira noted that Barcelona’s mentality under Flick did not surprise him. “As for mentality, it did not surprise me because I know Flick and how he communicates; he is perfect at this,” Khedira added. “I support Madrid, but it is good for La Liga that Barcelona are at a high level.”