Trending topics:
England

Champions League winner set to coach England, according to reports

According to multiple reports, Thomas Tuchel is set to be the new manager of England.

Jude Bellingham of England celebrates scoring his team's first goal to equalise during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League B Group B2 match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium on October 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
© Getty ImagesJude Bellingham of England celebrates scoring his team's first goal to equalise during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League B Group B2 match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium on October 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

By Kelvin Loyola

It’s Thomas Tuchel’s team, as various sources, including confirmation from Fabrizio Romano, state that the German manager has agreed with the English FA to become the new manager of the national team.

According to Romano, all terms have been agreed upon, and Tuchel will sign his deal shortly. A press release is set to be on its way once the paperwork clears. Tuchel and England reportedly began talks back in July.

Thomas Tuchel is a prominent German football manager known for his tactical acumen and innovative approach to the game. He began his managerial career at FC Augsburg before moving to Mainz 05, where he achieved notable success by guiding the team to a mid-table finish in the Bundesliga. His reputation grew further during his tenure at Borussia Dortmund from 2015 to 2017, where he won the DFB-Pokal and led the team to a second-place finish in the league. Tuchel’s ability to develop young talent and implement a dynamic style of play caught the attention of top clubs across Europe.

Advertisement

In 2018, Tuchel took over at Paris Saint-Germain, where he continued to build on his reputation by winning multiple domestic titles, including two Ligue 1 championships. His success in France paved the way for a high-profile move to Chelsea in January 2021. At Chelsea, Tuchel made an immediate impact, leading the club to victory in the UEFA Champions League just months after his arrival. Known for his adaptability and emphasis on team cohesion, Tuchel has established himself as one of the leading managers in modern football, consistently demonstrating the ability to navigate challenges and achieve success at the highest levels.

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Jerry Jones makes an eye-opening admission about owning the Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones makes an eye-opening admission about owning the Cowboys

Federico Bernardeschi leaves heartfelt message to Toronto FC fans amid poor season
Soccer

Federico Bernardeschi leaves heartfelt message to Toronto FC fans amid poor season

NBA News: James Harden shares sincere thoughts on a Clippers' lineup without Kawhi Leonard
NBA

NBA News: James Harden shares sincere thoughts on a Clippers' lineup without Kawhi Leonard

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Portugal vs Scotland in 2024-25 Nations League?
Soccer

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Portugal vs Scotland in 2024-25 Nations League?

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo