Champions League winner set to coach England, according to reports

It’s Thomas Tuchel’s team, as various sources, including confirmation from Fabrizio Romano, state that the German manager has agreed with the English FA to become the new manager of the national team.

According to Romano, all terms have been agreed upon, and Tuchel will sign his deal shortly. A press release is set to be on its way once the paperwork clears. Tuchel and England reportedly began talks back in July.

Thomas Tuchel is a prominent German football manager known for his tactical acumen and innovative approach to the game. He began his managerial career at FC Augsburg before moving to Mainz 05, where he achieved notable success by guiding the team to a mid-table finish in the Bundesliga. His reputation grew further during his tenure at Borussia Dortmund from 2015 to 2017, where he won the DFB-Pokal and led the team to a second-place finish in the league. Tuchel’s ability to develop young talent and implement a dynamic style of play caught the attention of top clubs across Europe.

In 2018, Tuchel took over at Paris Saint-Germain, where he continued to build on his reputation by winning multiple domestic titles, including two Ligue 1 championships. His success in France paved the way for a high-profile move to Chelsea in January 2021. At Chelsea, Tuchel made an immediate impact, leading the club to victory in the UEFA Champions League just months after his arrival. Known for his adaptability and emphasis on team cohesion, Tuchel has established himself as one of the leading managers in modern football, consistently demonstrating the ability to navigate challenges and achieve success at the highest levels.