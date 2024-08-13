In the last 24 hours, the MLS side has reportedly made inquiries about two South American players currently in the Premier League.

Charlotte FC means business for the second half of the MLS season. The Crown sit sixth in the MLS East and are in striking range of the top 4. Dean Smith’s side is wheeling and dealing in the summer transfer market and is looking towards the best league in the world to secure two major pieces.

With two DP spots open and the recent signing of USMNT defender Tim Ream, Charlotte FC is ready to make some noise in the second half of the MLS season. The team is also in the Round of 16 of the Leagues Cup.

According to various reports, the two players in question are Argentine Copa America winner Giovani Lo Celso and Newcastle United’s former MLS Cup winner Miguel Almirón.

Giovani Lo Celso

According to Mail Sport, Giovani Lo Celso has no place at Tottenham for the next season, and the club is trying to find him a new home. Reports suggest that Charlotte FC has inquired about the former PSG defender, but there are no reports on whether Lo Celso is interested in a move to MLS.

Miguel Almirón

Miguel Almirón has been reported by various sources to be in talks with Charlotte FC about a return to MLS, following two successful years with Atlanta United. The news was met with anger by the Atlanta faithful, as Miguel Almirón is considered a club legend.

Charlotte FC executives are reportedly in London talking with Newcastle and Miguel Almirón to bring the deal to the finish line.