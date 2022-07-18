This Wednesday, July 20, Charlotte FC will play against Chelsea in club friendly game. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this very interesting game.

The Chelsea, after beating Club America, will play a new summer 2022 friendly game, this time against the Charlotte FC this Wednesday, July 20 at the Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Here you can find out the probable lineups of both teams for this interesting friendly game.

Once again Chelsea will face another Concacaf team. After having a very tough game against Club America, the "Blues" prepare to receive the team from North California, who are currently eighth in their confederation and for the moment not qualifying for the round of 16, but who are still a team hard.

Chelsea want to prepare for a season that will surely have them fighting for everything they play. In 2021/2022 they really had an excellent team to win many tournaments, but the unfair sanctions that weighed on the club prevented them from playing at their full capacity. This year, and without sanctions against them, they will surely be protagonists in all competitions.

Charlotte FC Probable lineup

Coach Lattanzio will be without Adam Armor (knee injury) and Vinicius Mello (foot problem). Reyna, who scored twice against Inter Miami, would remain in the starting XI, and Karol Swiderski would be center forward.

Charlotte FC possible starting XI: Kahlina; Afful, Corujo, Walkes, Fuchs; Jozwiak, McNeill, Bronico, Ruiz, Reyna; Swidersk.

Chelsea Probable lineup

Regarding the team that beat America, Tuchel would have planned some changes. Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Mount and Jorginho would be part of the XI. N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will not play due to their vaccination status against covid-19.

Chelsea possible starting XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Jorginho, Gallagher, Chilwell; Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, Mount.

