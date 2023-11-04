Chaves vs Benfica: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Primeira Liga in your country

Chaves and Benfica meet in the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga. This game will take place at Estádio Municipal Eng. Manuel Branco Teixeira in Chaves. Benfica has had a very strong start to the season, winning 7 of their 10 games, drawing one and losing one. They have scored 19 goals and conceded only 8. Chaves, on the other hand, has had a more difficult start to the season, winning only 2 of their 10 games, drawing one and losing six. They have scored 12 goals and conceded 26.

[Watch Chaves vs Benfica online in the US on Fanatiz]

Benfica are enjoying themselves in the second spot of the Primeira Liga table with 22 points, they tied a recent game against Casa Pia 1-1, but before that draw Benfica had won against Vizela, Portimonense, Porto and Estoril.

Chaves are sunk in the 15th spot, they are desperate and want to avoid the relegation zone at all costs but unfortunately sooner or later they will fall into that zone. The most recent game for them was a loss against Vitoria by 0-5.

Chaves vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time

Chaves and Benfica play for the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga on Saturday, November 4 at Estádio Municipal Eng. Manuel Branco Teixeira in Chaves. Benfica is the clear favorite to win this match. They have a much better squad than Chaves and have been in much better form this season. However, Chaves is playing at home and will be looking to cause an upset.

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM November 5

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 5:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Cameroon: 5:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM

Costa Rica: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 5:00 PM

Denmark: 5:00 PM

Ecuador: 11:00 AM

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM November 5

Iran: 8:00 PM

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Israel: 6:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 PM

Japan: 1:00 AM November 5

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM November 5

Mexico: 10:00 PM

Morocco: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 5:00 PM

New Zealand: 5:00 AM November 5

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 5:00 PM

Poland: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

Qatar: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Senegal: 4:00 PM

Serbia: 5:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM November 5

South Africa: 6:00 PM

South Korea: 1:00 AM November 5

Spain: 5:00 PM

Sweden: 5:00 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 PM

Tanzania: 7:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM

Tunisia: 5:00 PM

Uganda: 7:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 4:00 PM

United States: 11:00 AM

Chaves vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

Austria: Sport1, Extrasportdigital

Bolivia: GolTV Latinoamerica

Bulgaria: Voyo, SportRing.bg

Chile: GolTV Latinoamerica

Colombia: GolTV Latinoamerica

Costa Rica: GolTV Latinoamerica

Dominican Republic: GolTV Latinoamerica

Ecuador: GolTV Latinoamerica

El Salvador: GolTV Latinoamerica

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: Sport1, Extra, DAZN Germany, sportdigital

Greece: Cosmote Sport 5 HD, Cosmote Sport 8 HD

Guatemala: GolTV Latinoamerica

Honduras: GolTV Latinoamerica

International: GOLTV Play, Onefootball, Bet365

Italy: DAZN Italia

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Nicaragua: GolTV Latinoamerica

Panama: GolTV Latinoamerica

Peru: GolTV Latinoamerica

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Slovakia: Arena Sport 2 Slovakia

Switzerland: Sport1, Extrasportdigital

Turkey: Spor Smart

Ukraine: MEGOGO Football 3

United States: Fanatiz USA, GOLTV, GolTV Espanol