Chaves and Benfica meet in the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga. This game will take place at Estádio Municipal Eng. Manuel Branco Teixeira in Chaves. Benfica has had a very strong start to the season, winning 7 of their 10 games, drawing one and losing one. They have scored 19 goals and conceded only 8. Chaves, on the other hand, has had a more difficult start to the season, winning only 2 of their 10 games, drawing one and losing six. They have scored 12 goals and conceded 26.
Benfica are enjoying themselves in the second spot of the Primeira Liga table with 22 points, they tied a recent game against Casa Pia 1-1, but before that draw Benfica had won against Vizela, Portimonense, Porto and Estoril.
Chaves are sunk in the 15th spot, they are desperate and want to avoid the relegation zone at all costs but unfortunately sooner or later they will fall into that zone. The most recent game for them was a loss against Vitoria by 0-5.
Chaves vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time
Chaves and Benfica play for the 2023-2024 Primeira Liga on Saturday, November 4 at Estádio Municipal Eng. Manuel Branco Teixeira in Chaves. Benfica is the clear favorite to win this match. They have a much better squad than Chaves and have been in much better form this season. However, Chaves is playing at home and will be looking to cause an upset.
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 3:00 AM November 5
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Belgium: 5:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Cameroon: 5:00 PM
Canada: 11:00 AM
Costa Rica: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 5:00 PM
Denmark: 5:00 PM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
Egypt: 6:00 PM
France: 5:00 PM
Germany: 5:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM November 5
Iran: 8:00 PM
Ireland: 4:00 PM
Israel: 6:00 PM
Italy: 5:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 PM
Japan: 1:00 AM November 5
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM November 5
Mexico: 10:00 PM
Morocco: 5:00 PM
Netherlands: 5:00 PM
New Zealand: 5:00 AM November 5
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Norway: 5:00 PM
Poland: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 4:00 PM
Qatar: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM
Senegal: 4:00 PM
Serbia: 5:00 PM
Singapore: 12:00 AM November 5
South Africa: 6:00 PM
South Korea: 1:00 AM November 5
Spain: 5:00 PM
Sweden: 5:00 PM
Switzerland: 5:00 PM
Tanzania: 7:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM
Tunisia: 5:00 PM
Uganda: 7:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 4:00 PM
United States: 11:00 AM
Chaves vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica
Austria: Sport1, Extrasportdigital
Bolivia: GolTV Latinoamerica
Bulgaria: Voyo, SportRing.bg
Chile: GolTV Latinoamerica
Colombia: GolTV Latinoamerica
Costa Rica: GolTV Latinoamerica
Dominican Republic: GolTV Latinoamerica
Ecuador: GolTV Latinoamerica
El Salvador: GolTV Latinoamerica
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: Sport1, Extra, DAZN Germany, sportdigital
Greece: Cosmote Sport 5 HD, Cosmote Sport 8 HD
Guatemala: GolTV Latinoamerica
Honduras: GolTV Latinoamerica
International: GOLTV Play, Onefootball, Bet365
Italy: DAZN Italia
Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica
Nicaragua: GolTV Latinoamerica
Panama: GolTV Latinoamerica
Peru: GolTV Latinoamerica
Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Slovakia: Arena Sport 2 Slovakia
Switzerland: Sport1, Extrasportdigital
Turkey: Spor Smart
Ukraine: MEGOGO Football 3
United States: Fanatiz USA, GOLTV, GolTV Espanol